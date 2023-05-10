Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $6.97 Million Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,498 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.6% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $211.24 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.13.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.60%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Articles

