Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $7.32 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,277 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 12,046 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 21.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 699,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,099,000 after purchasing an additional 123,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 40.9% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SLB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.53.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

Schlumberger Stock Performance

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,483,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,483,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,403. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $47.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.76. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.