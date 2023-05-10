Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,946 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $6,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth $35,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 983.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 25.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ES opened at $76.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $94.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.46.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ES. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.