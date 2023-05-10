Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $7,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,930,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,006,000 after purchasing an additional 413,285 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,218,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,878,000 after buying an additional 450,280 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 33.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,659,000 after buying an additional 450,122 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,814,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,508,000 after acquiring an additional 21,370 shares in the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $168.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $172.97.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

