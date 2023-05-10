Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $6.93 Million Stock Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $6,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

FIW stock opened at $83.30 on Wednesday. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $67.47 and a 1 year high of $86.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.83.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

