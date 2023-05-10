Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE SYY opened at $75.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.70. The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 64.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Argus downgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.27.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.



