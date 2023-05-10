Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,296 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,767,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,631,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,846,000 after buying an additional 1,280,868 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,461,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,752,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,337,000 after buying an additional 266,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6,981.7% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 191,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,123,000 after purchasing an additional 188,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $129.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CHKP opened at $121.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.86. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.54 and a 12-month high of $135.93.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 34.49%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

