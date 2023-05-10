Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,373 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Brookfield Renewable worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $27.19 and a 12-month high of $42.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -254.72%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

