Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,479 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $6,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,232,000 after buying an additional 64,919 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock opened at $46.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.18.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

