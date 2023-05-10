Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,708 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $7,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 795.4% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 23,288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNCL stock opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $42.22 and a 52 week high of $52.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

