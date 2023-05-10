Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 294,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,557 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 290,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after purchasing an additional 19,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

CMC opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.27. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.09). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 7.40%.

CMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

