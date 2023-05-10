Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 228.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MAA opened at $150.80 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.68 and a 12 month high of $190.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 98.25%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAA. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $156.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.82.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

