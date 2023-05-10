Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,953 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $7,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAT. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,955,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,908,000 after purchasing an additional 124,494 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,395,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,139,000 after buying an additional 1,044,594 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,807,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,236,000 after acquiring an additional 133,220 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 124.7% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 5,032,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,367,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,005,000 after acquiring an additional 45,708 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.24.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.