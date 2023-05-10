California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81,266 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $33,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 156.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $52.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.03. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.96%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $964,998.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,365.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 522,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,868 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Further Reading

