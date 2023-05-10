Van ECK Associates Corp Has $5.69 Million Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $5,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 19.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 19.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 157.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.53.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $234.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.46 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $253.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.77. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $229.48 and a 52 week high of $356.59.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 99.42%.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

