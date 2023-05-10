California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 857,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,545 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Howmet Aerospace worth $33,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 189.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HWM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 2.2 %

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $2,485,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,211.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HWM opened at $44.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.18. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $45.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

