Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 17,969 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,457 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,969 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $7,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Shell by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,082,914 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,200,672,000 after purchasing an additional 312,570 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Shell by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,067,444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $998,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,431 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $549,346,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $262,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $60.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $62.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.59) to GBX 3,000 ($37.85) in a report on Friday, February 17th. AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,934.83.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

