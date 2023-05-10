CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $21.36, but opened at $22.50. CNO Financial Group shares last traded at $22.16, with a volume of 293,852 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CNO. StockNews.com started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

CNO Financial Group Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.96.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 4,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $109,013.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,806,090.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 4,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $109,013.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,806,090.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 3,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $82,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,239 shares of company stock valued at $709,793 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 365.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 250.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Featured Articles

