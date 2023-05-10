Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $120.00. The stock had previously closed at $89.46, but opened at $107.49. Zscaler shares last traded at $107.38, with a volume of 3,390,636 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Zscaler from $275.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Zscaler from $143.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.89.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $602,082.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,095,325.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Zscaler Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 45.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.32.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 24.08% and a negative return on equity of 50.58%. The company had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.