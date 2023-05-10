EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.60-$10.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.95 billion-$5.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.25 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.38-$2.46 EPS.
Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $231.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.56. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $462.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.11 and a 200-day moving average of $320.56.
EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 8.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 1,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
