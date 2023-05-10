EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.60-$10.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.95 billion-$5.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.25 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.38-$2.46 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $231.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.56. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $462.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.11 and a 200-day moving average of $320.56.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 8.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen lowered EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $407.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $386.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 1,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

