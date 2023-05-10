Delek US (NYSE:DK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delek US had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. Delek US has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $35.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

DK has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.42.

In related news, CEO Avigal Soreq purchased 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $153,318.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Delek US news, CFO Reuven Spiegel acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $45,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,144.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Avigal Soreq acquired 6,775 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $153,318.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,272. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Delek US by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Delek US by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Delek US by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Delek US in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

