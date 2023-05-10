Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 301.47% and a negative net margin of 566.27%. The company had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 million.
Foghorn Therapeutics Stock Performance
FHTX opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $224.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.15. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $18.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average is $6.81.
Institutional Trading of Foghorn Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FHTX. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 53,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 16.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 370,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after buying an additional 51,807 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $300,000. 62.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
