Celanese (NYSE:CE) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.94. Celanese also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.50-$2.50 EPS.
Celanese stock opened at $104.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.42 and a 200-day moving average of $108.66. Celanese has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $161.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celanese will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Celanese from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celanese from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Celanese from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.54.
In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,479,000 after purchasing an additional 114,087 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,102,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 30.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after acquiring an additional 254,456 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,612,000 after acquiring an additional 41,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 822,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,103,000 after purchasing an additional 203,758 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.
