Celanese (NYSE:CE) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.94. Celanese also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.50-$2.50 EPS.

Celanese Stock Performance

Celanese stock opened at $104.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.42 and a 200-day moving average of $108.66. Celanese has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $161.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celanese will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Celanese from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celanese from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Celanese from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,479,000 after purchasing an additional 114,087 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,102,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 30.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after acquiring an additional 254,456 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,612,000 after acquiring an additional 41,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 822,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,103,000 after purchasing an additional 203,758 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

