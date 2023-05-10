Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $726.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.87 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Essential Utilities updated its FY23 guidance to $1.85-1.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.85-$1.90 EPS.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $42.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.91 and a 200-day moving average of $45.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.79. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $52.42.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Essential Utilities

Several brokerages recently commented on WTRG. UBS Group raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin bought 37,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,871.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.7% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Essential Utilities by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Essential Utilities by 47.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Further Reading

