Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Johnson Controls International also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.01-$1.03 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.31.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.2 %

JCI opened at $62.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.67 and its 200-day moving average is $63.06. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $69.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Stories

