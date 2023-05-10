Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Announces Earnings Results

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $43.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.16 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 19.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Down 2.2 %

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.19. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $39.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 287,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $9,056,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,696,010 shares of the company's stock, valued at $116,424,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 12,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $393,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,613.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,000. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 99.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,854,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,059,000 after purchasing an additional 925,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 8.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,905,000 after acquiring an additional 136,140 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,230,000 after acquiring an additional 721,575 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 100.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,136,000 after acquiring an additional 638,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,063,000 after acquiring an additional 516,575 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on NSSC shares. William Blair initiated coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

Further Reading

