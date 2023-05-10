Asensus Surgical (ASXC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, May 11th.

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 1,066.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.59%. On average, analysts expect Asensus Surgical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.56. The company has a market cap of $158.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.78. Asensus Surgical has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $1.18.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Asensus Surgical from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

In related news, Director Andrea Biffi acquired 293,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $208,084.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 492,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,898.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Asensus Surgical in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Asensus Surgical by 68.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 85,487 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Asensus Surgical in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Asensus Surgical by 3,552.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,040,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902,823 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Asensus Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 11.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, and economic shortcomings in surgery.

