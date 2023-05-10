MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.17 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

MRC Global Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.92. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $13.90.

In other news, insider Gillian Anderson sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $59,949.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,830.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 3.9% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRC shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on MRC Global from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MRC Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

About MRC Global

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

