Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 619,578 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 1,179,372 shares.The stock last traded at $14.83 and had previously closed at $15.23.

Nano-X Imaging Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.83.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.29). Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 1,226.89% and a negative return on equity of 41.94%. Analysts anticipate that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nano-X Imaging

About Nano-X Imaging

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 691.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 202.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 11.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.



Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

