Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,823,602 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 7,443,456 shares.The stock last traded at $28.55 and had previously closed at $27.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $77.00 to $57.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average of $57.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $910.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.39 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 28.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,830.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

