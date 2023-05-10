iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 25,054 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 53,333 shares.The stock last traded at $149.03 and had previously closed at $148.65.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 503,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,802,000 after buying an additional 78,683 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,600,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,901,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 108.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,221,000 after buying an additional 35,804 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

