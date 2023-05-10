CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for CenterPoint Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.49. The consensus estimate for CenterPoint Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $33.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,929,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,139,684,000 after acquiring an additional 631,836 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,833,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,607,000 after buying an additional 657,742 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,132,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $753,793,000 after buying an additional 68,199 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,564,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,724,000 after buying an additional 2,179,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,775,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,702,000 after buying an additional 126,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy

In related news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Featured Articles

