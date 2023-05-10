VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 915,227 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 1,648,726 shares.The stock last traded at $25.34 and had previously closed at $25.35.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average is $24.49.

Get VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMLC. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 258.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 515.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1,445.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 176,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.