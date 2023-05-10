iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 263,947 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 455,708 shares.The stock last traded at $40.98 and had previously closed at $40.97.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $937.76 million, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSA. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,180,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 116,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 186.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 74,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 48,360 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 150,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000.

About iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

