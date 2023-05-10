Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Jacobs Solutions worth $35,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $812,852.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 621,288 shares in the company, valued at $75,759,858.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $812,852.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 621,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,759,858.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,498 shares of company stock worth $2,778,171 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $118.76 on Wednesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.78 and a fifty-two week high of $140.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.80.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

