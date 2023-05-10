Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $35,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 423.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,998,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $823,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,581,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $823,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,581,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total value of $1,424,105.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,770.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,842 shares of company stock worth $3,446,900 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 0.1 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of FICO stock opened at $737.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $699.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $636.82. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $345.44 and a 12-month high of $760.15.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $745.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $655.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $778.71.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

