California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 15,840 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,840 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.48% of Chemed worth $36,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the third quarter worth about $75,661,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Chemed by 144.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,363,000 after buying an additional 108,759 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,483,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Chemed by 21.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 198,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,350,000 after buying an additional 35,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 1,097.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,572,000 after buying an additional 30,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chemed in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

Chemed Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total value of $2,093,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,443 shares in the company, valued at $10,696,799.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total transaction of $1,014,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,696,707.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total value of $2,093,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,443 shares in the company, valued at $10,696,799.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $6,883,810. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $546.34 on Wednesday. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $430.16 and a 1 year high of $570.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $538.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $515.11. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.54.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.09. Chemed had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $546.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

