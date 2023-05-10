California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 13,482 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 122,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CACI International were worth $36,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CACI International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of CACI International by 47.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in CACI International during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in CACI International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in CACI International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CACI International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CACI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CACI International from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.20.

CACI International Stock Up 0.2 %

CACI stock opened at $304.52 on Wednesday. CACI International Inc has a twelve month low of $245.32 and a twelve month high of $319.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $297.66 and its 200-day moving average is $299.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 18.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William L. Jews sold 1,018 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.43, for a total transaction of $289,549.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,927.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CACI International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.