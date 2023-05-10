The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,787,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 85,068 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Western Union were worth $38,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 119,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Western Union by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,952,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,357,000 after buying an additional 2,196,323 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Western Union by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Union by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.70.

NYSE:WU opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.96. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Western Union had a return on equity of 128.52% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

