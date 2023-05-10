California Public Employees Retirement System Has $41.56 Million Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 922,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,259 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ventas were worth $41,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 923.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VTR opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $58.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day moving average of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -390.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.83). Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,500.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.92.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

