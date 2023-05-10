Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 703,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Tyson Foods worth $43,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSN. Bank of America lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.11.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $48.82 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $94.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.43.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.53%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

