Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stock Holdings Cut by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 886,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,670 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Ingersoll Rand worth $46,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after acquiring an additional 823,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,413,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,402,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,810 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,099,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,781,000 after acquiring an additional 109,280 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,004,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,990,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,910,000 after acquiring an additional 525,557 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,856 shares in the company, valued at $6,171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Evercore ISI raised Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $58.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $60.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.01. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.94%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

