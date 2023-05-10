Nordea Investment Management AB Has $6.30 Million Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Posted by on May 10th, 2023

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRCGet Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,541 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.14% of Kilroy Realty worth $6,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KRC. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $26.70 and a 52 week high of $62.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 107.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on KRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.38.

Kilroy Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.