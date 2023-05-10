Nordea Investment Management AB Has $6.30 Million Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,541 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.14% of Kilroy Realty worth $6,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KRC. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $26.70 and a 52 week high of $62.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 107.46%.

Several equities analysts have commented on KRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.38.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

