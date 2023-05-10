California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333,084 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Quanta Services worth $47,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Quanta Services by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after buying an additional 511,508 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 1,124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 507,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,637,000 after buying an additional 465,944 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,724,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 841,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,428,000 after buying an additional 202,106 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,138,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $171.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.33 and a 12-month high of $171.94.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PWR. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total transaction of $3,799,667.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,244,070.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,646 shares of company stock worth $6,801,898. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

