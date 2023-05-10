Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 932,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,849 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $48,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 181.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 49.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 25.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.
SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %
SS&C Technologies stock opened at $55.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.18. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92.
SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.33%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SSNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.67.
SS&C Technologies Company Profile
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.
