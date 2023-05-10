West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,797 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.05% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $9,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,419,000 after buying an additional 25,775 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,124,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 463.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST opened at $361.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $345.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.78. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.19 and a 52-week high of $376.72. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.44%.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total transaction of $4,759,919.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,155.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total value of $4,759,919.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,155.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total transaction of $14,183,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at $27,627,006.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,744 shares of company stock worth $22,802,358. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

