Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Stake Cut by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $7,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,203,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 224,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LECO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.50.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $169.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $176.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.19.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 31.96%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

