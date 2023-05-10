Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 59 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCR stock opened at $250.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $213.73 and a 1 year high of $290.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.31 and its 200-day moving average is $240.73.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

