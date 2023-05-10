Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,211 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of Packaging Co. of America worth $48,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,777,000 after buying an additional 161,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,703,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $977,364,000 after acquiring an additional 115,784 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,135,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,110,000 after acquiring an additional 70,908 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,586,000 after acquiring an additional 278,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,413,000 after acquiring an additional 82,930 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 2.0 %

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $133.35 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $110.56 and a fifty-two week high of $162.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.29.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Stories

