Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Position Boosted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $6,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Albemarle by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Albemarle by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle stock opened at $195.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $171.82 and a one year high of $334.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.04.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 24.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $182.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALB. Loop Capital increased their price target on Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.16.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

